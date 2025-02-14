Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have issued a reminder to season ticket holders over their usage policy with some set to miss out on the chance to renew for next season.

The Whites have issued a statement on what they say is still a lingering Elland Road problem despite 'overwhelming' demand for tickets.

A usage policy introduced in the summer mandated attendance at 80 per cent or more of the home league games at Elland Road this season, if fans wished to be invited to renew. The YEP understands that for a game earlier this season 3,000 season ticket holders either didn't show up or gave their ticket back to the club via the ticket exchange facility.

As per the club's policy, attendance includes personal attendance by a season ticket holder, attendance by a friend or family member using the official ticket forwarding scheme or the seat being put up for resale on the ticket exchange scheme, which can be accessed up to 90 minutes before kick-off.

A statement read: "Leeds United would like to remind 2024/25 general admission season ticket holders about the usage policy introduced at the start of the campaign.

Despite the overwhelming demand for tickets, season ticket holders not attending matches at Elland Road is still a problem. Season Ticket Holders must have an attendance rate of 80 per cent or above for home league games at Elland Road during the 2024/25 season, to be invited to renew for the 2025/26 campaign.

"We want Elland Road to be as full as possible in the run up to the end of season and ensuring season tickets are being used is an important factor in this. A small number of season ticket holders will not be able to meet the 80 per cent threshold based on their home league attendance to date and will not be invited to renew.

"Some supporters will be required to attend all remaining home league games including our fixture against Sunderland on Monday to ensure they are invited to renew their Season Ticket."

Leeds' 80 per cent attendance rate equates to 18 home league games in the current season. Leeds have sold out each and every one of their away allocations on the road this season and Elland Road has been sold out for all the home games.

Season ticket holders were informed in March 2024 that they would face a price hike for the 2024/25 season, though it was not based on the club’s divisional status. Responding at the time the Supporters Trust told the YEP: “Price rises are never welcomed, particularly during times of continued widespread economic pressure. Some fans will face larger increases than others as the club starts to level out season ticket legacy pricing, which aims to ensure that in the future no season ticket holder is paying more than the one sat next to them. The club's consideration that increases are based on 2022/23 prices, rather than pre-rebate 2023/24 prices is welcomed, alongside new options for payment plans over the season. While we're disappointed to see some fans have rises of 12 per cent, we do acknowledge the club is still trying to respect the loyalty of the longest-standing season ticket holders, allowing them to pay the lowest amount for a match ticket over the next few seasons. The club have actively engaged with a variety of different fan groups ahead of today’s announcement which is a step in the right direction - and we acknowledge that some, not all, of the feedback was taken on board."