Leeds United issue advice to fans attending Cagliari friendly and new mobile tickets guidelines

The Sunday evening fixture will see mobile tickets in operation for the first time at Elland Road and Leeds are advising all supporters to arrive early with turnstiles open from 3pm to gain entry.

All supporters must download their ticket to their smartphone before arriving at the ground and have the ticket ready for scanning in either their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet (android) before reaching the turnstile.

Leeds are asking fans to please ensure that their phones are fully charged for the day.

Those who have opted to use the Print at Home function must ensure that they have printed out their ticket in advance of arriving at the stadium.

The ticket must be printed full size on A4 paper and in good quality.

Leeds have moved the game back to a 6.45pm kick-off and all of the ground's concourses, including a new screen in the Fan Zone area, will be showing the final of the UEFA Women’s Euros between England and Germany which starts at 5pm.

GUIDELINES: For Leeds United fans attending Sunday evening's pre-season friendly against Cagliari at Elland Road, above, with mobile tickets in operation for the first time. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

The Fan Zone will be open from 3pm and Billy’s Bar will be serving customers from 1pm.