Isaac Schmidt has delivered a crazy Leeds United verdict.

Leeds United’s Championship title win and a big personal first has left versatile Whites ace Isaac Schmidt struggling for words to describe it all.

Swiss international full-back Schmidt joined Leeds from St Gallen last August and the 25-year-old is now celebrating his first major international title nine months on.

Speaking in an interview with Blick, Schmidt said he very much felt like a ‘true champion’, refuting any suggestion otherwise due to his limited game time as he saluted the “indescribable feeling” of his team being crowned Championship champions.

Having sealed the championship on goal difference, Schmidt admitted the title run-in was “crazy” as he also hailed the “incredible” turnout for the club’s title-winning promotion parade.

Asked having played so little if he felt like a true champion, Schmidt declared: “Yes, definitely. People watch the matches, but not the training sessions. Even those who didn't play gave a lot.

“If one or two players were off the mark, training changes completely. And we had a group that gave their all. At a very high level. Maybe not on the pitch during matches, but off it, some brought something special.

“It's my first major international title, outside of Switzerland. It's an indescribable feeling. It's not given to everyone. And I think it's the result of everyone's hard work, you know. Whether you played 0 minutes, 100 minutes, 2,500 minutes... everyone invested. The accomplishment we achieved together is crazy. The way it played out is crazy. “

Asked what he thought to an estimated 150,000 people turning out for the parade, Schmidt beamed: “Yes, 150,000 people on fire, screaming, who weren't just there to make up the numbers. It was incredible.”