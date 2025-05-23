Isaac Schmidt has given an admirable assessment of his 2024-25 campaign at Leeds.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isaac Schmidt has made a teammate Leeds United admission in providing a very measured personal assessment of his 2024-25 campaign at Elland Road.

Swiss international defender Schmidt joined Leeds from St Gallen last summer but the 25-year-old was restricted to just 71 minutes of Championship football as his only starts came in two FA Cup games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schmidt, though, has explained how a “rational” approach helped him cope with the lack of minutes as he served up praise for first choice right back Jayden Bogle and acknowledged Bogle’s place in the EFL Championship team of the year.

Speaking in an interview with Blick, Schmidt admitted that he has had to adapt on the move to Championship football as he saluted just how much he had learned in his first year in English football.

As part of an admirable assessment, the defender also admitted it would have been “useless” getting angry at his lack of game time.

Asked how he handled going from being an undisputed starter at St Gallen to being relegated to the bench at Leeds, Schmidt pondered: “You can have an ego, want to play right away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I'm a down-to-earth, rational person. I analyse myself, I compare myself without overestimating myself.

“I saw from the start that the intensity of training was different, that I had to adapt. It's a different kind of football. Much more duels, much more intensity.

“I learned that getting angry is useless”...

“I was mentally ready for any challenge, and I knew it might not go the way I wanted, that patience would surely be required. And a little luck too—which you have to provoke, but which doesn't always come, even if you work hard.”

Asked if that’s what Farke told him, Schmidt replied: “Not necessarily. I'm not someone who talks much with the coach. I never went to complain. He won his matches, his full-back played 90 minutes every time and was voted the best player in the league in his position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been in the opposite position before, so I understood. I learned that getting angry is useless and that being rational is the key. The coach didn't need to manage me. Sometimes he told me I was training well, that's all. But my competitors, every time they played, they did their job. He had his players.

“I learned a lot. It was a different kind of football than the one played in Switzerland. A year of adaptation and learning: new country, new style of play, far from family.”