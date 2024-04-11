Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship manager of the month award for March. The German has enjoyed a stellar first season in charge of the Whites, ensuring his team are in the thick of the automatic promotion race as it nears a nail-biting conclusion.

Leeds have been particularly strong in 2024, losing just once in the Championship, while they have managed to maintain an unbeaten home record in the league throughout the campaign. While the last couple of weeks have been a little tougher as the pressure ramps up, the Whites enjoyed a strong March in which they managed to go unbeaten, winning three and drawing twice, narrowing the gap to Leicester City significantly over that period.

And for that, Whites boss Farke has been nominated for the Championship’s manager of the month award. Alongside Farke, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, Norwich City boss David Wagner and West Brom boss Carlos Corberan have been nominated. While all four promotion hopefuls will want to see their respective managers pick up the gong, they won’t want to fall victim to the manager of the month curse at this crucial stage of the campaign.

Then again, the curse has not impacted Farke over the last two months, with the German having won the manager of the month award for both January and February of this year. He could make it a hat-trick this time around. Interestingly, with Farke having won the award three times, Enzo Maresca also winning it three times and McKenna winning it once, no manager outside the top three has won the award this season. That’s a rare occurrence in the Championship, and it will be interesting to see if the trend changes in the final months.