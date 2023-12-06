Leeds United have enjoyed a fine season so far, but how many of their stars rank among the best in the Championship up to this point? The Whites are currently third and seven points behind the top two, hoping to close the gap to Leicester City and Ipswich Town over the festive period.

Daniel Farke's men have won five of their last six, remaining unbeaten at home all season, and that is undoubtedly promotion form. But how have the players performed individually? Here we look at the best Championship XI so far this season based on average WhoScored ratings. Take a look below to see how many Leeds players make the cut.