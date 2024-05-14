Leeds United investor Justin Thomas reveals Whites tee time celebration at PGA Championship
US Ryder Cup hero Thomas has twice won golf's first major of the year, in 2017 and 2022, and speaking at Valhalla Golf Club ahead of the 2024 event Thomas was quizzed in his press conference about the Whites' promotion bid.
Thomas, who along with fellow major winner Jordan Speith bought a minority stake in Leeds ownership group 49ers Enterprises last year, will be watching from Louisville, Kentucky on Thursday having completed his first round. "I'm very excited about my morning tee time on Thursday - that has worked out nicely for that three o'clock game," he said.
The 31-year-old was also asked if his own play-off prowess, which led to a PGA Championship victory in 2022, could provide Leeds with any sort of assistance as they prepare to take on Norwich after a 0-0 first leg at Carrow Road. His feeling is that Elland Road will be much more of an advantage than any experience or tips he could pass on.
"My advice is very different to anything that would be useful or helpful to them," he said. "I know I've really, really enjoyed learning more about the sport. [Matt Fitzpatrick’s caddie and Leeds fan] Billy Foster, between Jordan [Speith] and I, we've definitely become a lot closer over the last year. He's given us a lot of insight and knowledge in terms of Leeds, sent us videos from games. Right now I like the fact that they're playing at Elland Road, I know that they're a tough team to beat there, so I'm excited to watch."
Thomas, Speith and a number of sporting professionals, including Olympic legend Michael Phelps, got involved with 49ers Enterprises last summer as the group bought Leeds United from previous owner Andrea Radrizzani. Hollywood star Will Ferrell is the latest minority investor to be unveiled in the media, having fallen in love with the sport. His fellow actor Russell Crowe is another to have thrown in with 49ers Enterprises.
