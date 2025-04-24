Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United minority investor and Atlanta Hawks basketball player Larry Nance Jr says he shares a budding relationship with former Elland Road man Mateusz Klich.

The promotion-winning Leeds midfielder spent several years at Elland Road before departing in 2023 and is still regarded one of the most important United players of the modern era.

Since leaving the club, Klich has represented DC United in the United States' Major League Soccer, before being traded to Atlanta United ahead of the 2025 season.

It is in the American city where Klich and Leeds investor Nance Jr. have bonded over their shared affinity for the club who celebrated promotion back to the Premier League earlier this week.

In an exclusive interview with the YEP's Inside Elland Road podcast, Nance Jr. lifted the lid on his budding relationship with the Pole.

"Actually, me and him talk frequently. We text often, we message on social platforms. Atlanta United hasn't played at home for a while so I haven't gotten to make it to one of his games, but he's been to several Hawks games and we get to meet up before and afterwards.

"We've actually become pretty good friends. He's a guy that hopefully I get to stay here in Atlanta and expand on that relationship because that promotion team that he was a part of, I actually watched the majority of their games anyway before I even knew that I'd be involved [with Leeds], so I've been a fan of his from the jump. He's just been a really cool guy to get to know," Nance Jr. said.

The Atlanta Hawks power forward revealed it was fellow US-based professional athlete TJ McConnell who originally brought his attention to the possibility of investing in Leeds. After visiting the city, attending a match with his wife, taking in the sights and sounds of Elland Road, the 32-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native decided the club was a 'perfect fit'.

Who is a part of the 49ers’ investment group?

Nance Jr. is one of several high-profile sportspeople involved with the 49ers' investment group, which controls a majority shareholding in Leeds. Whilst others have been less willing to disclose their business link, Nance Jr. is very happy to engage with supporters and has on occasion donated to Leeds-based charitable endeavours.

He says he and the other minority investors do not have a say in the running of the club but are kept up to date via a 49ers WhatsApp group.

"We have a group chat, that we'll message and any pertinent information will be emailed to us, definitely.

"For the most part it's all via group chat and personal messaging, they keep us informed but they also gauge who wants to know how much, everybody has varying interest levels and some people like to know everything - I want to know it all. Some people are like, 'Hey, if you get promoted, tell me'. Some people are fans of the sport, some people aren't.

"Our group chat is really active - these guys care. We've got some really good people part of this team," he added.