Leeds United investment: The seven other English football teams that have American franchise associations

Leeds United have joined the list of teams to have an association with an American franchise across the pond - but who are the other sides?

Arsenal - Majority Gunners owner Stan Kroenke, who holds a 67% majority stake, also presides over the running of NFL team Los Angeles Rams, NBA side Denver Nuggets, NHL team Colorado Avalanche, MLS side Colorado Rapids and National Lacrosse League team Colorado Mammoth through his holding company Kroeke Sports & Entertainment.

Liverpool owner John W. Henry.

Though, Kroenke's wife, Ann, is the current owner of the Nuggets and Avalanche to satisfy the NFL's ownership restrictions.

Crystal Palace - American's Joshua Harris and David S. Blitzer, who make up two of the five shareholders in south London, also own shares in US sports franchises. Harris is the principle owner of NHL team New Jersey Devils and NBA side Philidelphia 76ers, while Blitzer also owns a minority stake in both clubs.

Liverpool - Reds owner John W. Henry, who founded Fenway Sports Group, also owns baseball giants Boston Red Sox alongside the Merseyside club. He also has a stake in NHL side the Boston Bruins through his holding company.

Manchester United - The Glazer Family, who own Manchester United and are worth an estimated $4.9 billion, also own NFL franchise Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Swansea City - Stephan Kaplan and Jason Levien, who own a 68% majority of the Swans alongside the supporters trust, also have shares in franchises across the pond. Kaplan has a stake in NBA side Memphis Grizzlies, while Levien is the managing general owner of MLS team D.C. United.

Fulham - Cottagers owner Shahid Khan, who recently proposed a buyout of Wembley Stadium from the Football Assiociation, also owns NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags have been a key player in bringing the NFL to the UK and have hosted a number of home games in London during the International Series' development in Britain.

Barnsley - Billy Beane, who headed a consortium to buy the south Yorkshire club last December, was gifted shares in baseball franchise the Oakland A's by owner Lewis Wolff. Beane famously turned down a lucrative offer from the Boston Red Sox after producing the sabermetrics system (which the film Moneyball is based on) whilst the general manger of the A's.