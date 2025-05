Only three and a half weeks have passed since Leeds United concluded their Championship season - but a dozen Whites players are now facing June returns.

Daniel Farke’s Whites ensured they capped a stellar season with the Championship title through their final day last gasp 2-1 success at Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, May 3.

After celebrations including the club’s title parade on Bank Holiday Monday, United’s players were finally on their holidays which involved a club trip to Las Vegas.

But as May draws to a close, June presents a plethora of internationals for which a dozen Leeds players will be back in action for.

One star man, though, has been rested. Here, we run through the Whites men heading for June internationals at senior or under-21s level in chronological order.

1 . Ilia Gruev (Bulgaria) Friday, June 6: Bulgaria v Cyprus - friendly - 5pm. Tuesday, June 10: Greece v Bulgaria - friendly - 7.45pm.

2 . Ethan Ampadu (Wales) Friday, June 6: Wales v Liechtenstein - World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm. Monday, June 9: Belgium v Wales - World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm.

3 . Joe Rodon (Wales) Friday, June 6: Wales v Liechtenstein - World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm. Monday, June 9: Belgium v Wales - World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm.

4 . Dan James (Wales) Friday, June 6: Wales v Liechtenstein - World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm. Monday, June 9: Belgium v Wales - World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm.

5 . Karl Darlow (Wales) Friday, June 6: Wales v Liechtenstein - World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm. Monday, June 9: Belgium v Wales - World Cup qualifier - 7.45pm.