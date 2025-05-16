Calls have been made on five Leeds United players with international recognition for a Whites youngster.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five Leeds United players have been selected for a May international training camp ahead of June World Cup qualifiers.

Wales face 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium next month, ahead of which boss Craig Bellamy has selected 26 players for a May training camp in Cardiff and Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The training camp will begin at the FAW HQ in Cardiff before the squad travel to Alicante Spain for warm weather training between May 19 and 23.

Whites first teamers Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, captain Ethan Ampadu and Dan James have all been selected, along with youngster Charlie Crew who has been out on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

Following the training camp, Wales will then reconvene for the June international window, where Bellamy’s side will face Liechtenstein at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday, June 6 followed by a journey to Brussels to face the group’s top seeds, Belgium on Monday, June 9.

The squad for the international window will be announced on Wednesday May 28.