Leeds United's summer transfer planning is already at an advanced stage when compared with the Whites' progress last summer.

While Leeds are likely to have less cash to play with this summer, and were delayed slightly in finalising their list of transfer targets due to not knowing which league they would compete in, the club are in a strong position to hit the ground running in 2024/25.

The summer window opens this Friday, June 14 with a host of clubs in the Championship, Premier League and further afield pre-emptively announcing moves for players which will come into effect on Friday, or July 1 when the international window opens for business.

Leeds are not one of those sides as of yet, but rewind 12 months and the picture is so very different to then. The club did not have a manager, a technical director, a director of football or even a retained list available to the public at that time. June 2023 also saw the protracted exit of former custodian and chairman Andrea Radrizzani, who at the beginning of the month had tried to use Elland Road as collateral in a deal to buy Italian club Sampdoria.

Fast-forward to June 2024 and Leeds have retained the services of Nick Hammond, whose arrival was rubber-stamped on June 15 last year, Daniel Farke, whose appointment was confirmed on July 4 and Gretar Steinsson, himself a July 17 addition to the back-office picture at Elland Road. The trio have worked in tandem for the past year and are understood to share a positive, well-aligned working relationship. Farke is heavily involved in the recruitment and signing-off process when it comes to signing players, while Hammond and Steinsson's contacts within the game, with whom conversations will already have been held, should inform the Leeds pair on who may or may not be available.

Last summer, Leeds couldn't even commit to the identity of a new manager until after pre-season training had begun, largely due to the sale of the club to 49ers Enterprises who only assumed majority control on July 17. Two days later, Ethan Ampadu became their first senior summer signing - his arrival followed shortly by that of Karl Darlow and Sam Byram before the Whites' opening fixture of the season against Cardiff City.

Leeds are posed with different challenges this summer, more budgetary than anything else, but the additional time which they have to resolve these issues, approach first choice targets and alternatives if necessary, gives the club a considerable head-start on where they were 12 months ago.

Transfer business before the end of June is almost inevitable given the accounting period for 2023/24 comes to a close on June 30 and selling players ahead of that date will allow Leeds to post more favourable financial numbers when they are released to the public next spring. But, as outlined above, Leeds' preparedness this year compared to last time around, could see long-held transfer targets arrive before the beginning of pre-season, allowing new additions a full summer to adapt, acclimatise and bed in to the playing staff with whom they will compete for promotion alongside during 2024/25.

Take Brenden Aaronson, for example; the American will return to Elland Road for this coming season after spending last term on the road with Union Berlin. The simple fact Aaronson's future has been decided upon so early, after talks with Farke, means all parties can mentally prepare for the year to come, minus the spectre of looming transfer uncertainty.