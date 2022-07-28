The Whites take on Wolves at Elland Road in their opening fixture of the 2022/23 campaign but will not face Jimenez, according to The Telegraph.
The Mexican international has sustained a knee injury during pre-season and could miss up to eight weeks, including the fixture against Leeds in ten days’ time.
Jimenez was sent off against Leeds in March as United came back from two goals down to complete a famous victory at Molineux.
Wolves have also loaned out back-up striker Fabio Silva, while wide forward Francisco Trincao returned to Barcelona following the conclusion of his loan spell at the end of last season.
This leaves boss Bruno Lage with limited attacking options, although a permanent move for RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee-chan should alleviate some of the Midlands club’s concerns heading into the opening month of the season.
