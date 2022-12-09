The action from the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar returns today with the first two quarter final matches as Croatia take on Brazil and the Netherlands face Argentina.

The showpiece event is fast approaching its climax and the return of domestic football is getting closer and closer with each passing day. Leeds United return to action when they face Manchester City in the Premier League on December 28 in what will be their first of two competitive games to end 2022. Once those fixtures are passed the January window will be open and here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

Aston Villa and Leicester City have asked about Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij’s situation but could face competition from Atletico Madrid to sign the 30-year-old who is out of contract at Inter Milan in the summer (FC Inter News)

Aston Villa and Wolves are both reportedly interested in signing Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who this winter has been one of the stars of the 2022 FIFA World Cup (HITC)

England star Jude Bellingham will tell Borussia Dortmund he wants to leave the club after the World Cup with Man City, Liverpool and Real Madrid still competing for his signature (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are expecting Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave the club in January and are considering their options at present over how they replace the £50 million right-back (90min)

Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer on a free transfer next summer with the veteran stopper set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach when his contract expires at the end of the season (ESPN)

AC Milan are ready to make an opening bid of to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea on loan in a deal that would include an option to buy for €15m (Football Italia via La Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has insisted the club will make a decision on their January transfer plans when they become aware of Gabriel Jesus’ timescale out of action (Football.London)

James Maddison remains Newcastle United’s top target and they are looking into the finances of doing a deal early in the New Year but FFP rules could make a move for the Leicester City man difficult (90min)