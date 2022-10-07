Time is ticking away before domestic football goes on hiatus for the FIFA World Cup finals later this year and that tournament will be quickly followed up by the January transfer window.

It has the potential to be a busy month for Leeds United following a big summer of ins and outs at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch’s side are back in action on Sunday, when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their next Premier League fixture, but the club will keep one eye on their next opportunity to bring in new players.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

Noah Okafor celebrates scoring for Red Bull Salzburg. Picture: HANS PUNZ/APA/AFP via Getty Images

Inter Milan are hopeful of securing Hakan Calhanoglu’s long-term future following approaches from three Premier League clubs, including Everton (Team Talk)

Ralph Hasenhuttl says he trusts the players he has at Southampton to get goals but is aware they don’t have a player who can “score from nothing” having failed to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window (HampshireLive)

Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in the January transfer window (Fotomac)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves are expected to hold talks with Julen Lopetegui this weekend, following his sacking as Sevilla head coach (Sky Sports)

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, who is out of contract this summer, is of interest to West Ham as well as Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain (Jeunesfooteux)

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante believes the club do not want to offer him a contract extension, with his current deal due to expire next summer (Footmercato)

Arsenal have reportedly become the latest club to join the chase for highly-rated Porto forward Mehdi Taremi (Team Talk via A Bola)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United are interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg forward Noah Okafor but face competition from AC Milan (Calciomercato)