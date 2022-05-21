Leeds United inquest can wait but we've done our bit and now Whites must do theirs

Now or never for Jesse Marsch’s men.

Here’s another footballing cliche for you - the time for talking is over.

Because it so very nearly is.

CRUCIAL: Leeds United need the on field leadership of captain Liam Cooper, above, as much as ever in Sunday's season finale at Brentford. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Come 4pm on Sunday at the Brentford Community Stadium it’s over to the 11 men in the white or dark blue of Leeds United, or whatever colour they play in, to get the result the club needs to stand any chance of securing their Premier League status.

We’ve done all we can.

All the front pages, all the supplements, all the rallying cries - we’ve done our bit.

All the songs, all the long journeys, all the unwavering support from the Jack Charlton Stand - you’ve done your bit.

All we can do now is wait, hope and nervously glance at the scoreline from Turf Moor.

It’s down to the players to get Leeds United out of this unedifying predicament.

Whether it was avoidable, whether they escape relegation by the skin of their teeth or not, the time for the inquest is not now.

That will come, because Leeds United being in relegation trouble, fighting for their lives and dependent on favours from elsewhere, is not good enough.

Yet here they are.

So they need a rousing speech from Jesse Marsch now more than ever.

They need the miles in their legs Marcelo Bielsa drilled into them way back in the hot summer months of July and August as much as they have ever done.

They need the on-field leadership of Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford like never before.

They need heart. They need courage. They need talent. They need cool heads.