Leeds United injury woes set to ease with Kemar Roofe return on the horizon

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Leeds United could have a fully-fit squad for the first time this season next week for the trip to Birmingham City.

The Whites have been boosted by the return of centre-back Pontus Jansson and midfielder Adam Forshaw for this weekend’s Championship clash with Millwall at Elland Road.

Leeds, though, are also hoping to welcome back Kemar Roofe who remains the only absentee after a six-game lay-off with the forward having stepped up his rehab at Thorp Arch in recent days.

Jansson has made a quicker recovery than first thought after he damaged his knee in the defeat to Sheffield United before the international break which saw him withdraw from the Sweden squad.

The 28-year-old was initially ruled out for three weeks but has been passed fit for the game against the Lions in LS11 tomorrow.

United have also been boosted by the return of midfielder Forshaw following a knee injury that has seen him miss eight games since the defeat to Norwich City last month.

“Both players are ready,” Bielsa said.

“(Kemar) Roofe is not going to be ready against Millwall but he’ll be available after that.”

United’s head coach will be forced into one guaranteed change against Neil Harris’ side with the dismissal of Kiko Casilla last time out against the Blades.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell will return in goal for his first domestic start since mid-January but has seen his confidence boosted after two strong showings for Northern Ireland.

Millwall winger Shane Ferguson remains suspended after his sending off against Brighton in the FA Cup penalty shootout defeat to Brighton.

The Lions, otherwise, have a full squad at their disposal for the trip to West Yorkshire.

“There’s nothing new to report,” Harris stated.

“The players back from international duty have fitted in and trained well, and obviously to have Shane missing is a blow as he has been one of our most consistent performers and his form has been outstanding.

"It’s an opportunity for someone else to come in."