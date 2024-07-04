Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds have released footage of the team’s return to pre-season training.

A Leeds United ace has made a strong return from injury to pre-season training amid an impressive showing in the Whites bleep test.

The majority of United’s players have returned to pre-season this week and Leeds have shared ‘Inside Training’ footage on their You Tube channel.

Thursday’s offering shows Leeds players battling it out in the infamous running bleep test and a very impressive return from Pascal Struijk who has been sidelined since Boxing Day.

Struijk has not featured since the 2-1 loss at Preston North End the day after Christmas, since which he has been sidelined with a groin injury which required surgery.

Yet Struijk is shown in the footage looking in excellent shape as he beats off the final challenge from teammate Joel Piroe to win the bleep test.

Eighteen-year-old defender James Debayo also features in the video, training alongside the first team along with Sam Greenwood who has returned from last season’s loan spell at Middlesbrough.

Charlie Cresswell, for whom a transfer to Toulouse collapsed, is also featured along with 17-year-old young midfielder star Charlie Crew.

Struijk, Crysencio Summerville, Wily Gnonto and Piroe are shown as the final four in the final bleep test clip, Struijk left as the last-man standing after Piroe eventually drops out.