Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Saturday’s new season opener.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is relishing a rare opportunity as he prepares for the Championship opener against Portsmouth.

The German, who led the Whites to a 90-point finish and a play-off final place last season, was backed by 49ers Enterprises to steer the ship into a second promotion charge and after an impressive pre-season that will begin on Saturday at Elland Road.

Leeds have looked in good shape during their friendlies, which included wins over Bundesliga 2 sides Hannover and Schalke and LaLiga outfit Valencia. The latter provided a bruising test for Leeds and new signing Jayden Bogle wore the scars more than anyone as he limped off early in the second half after failing to run off a heavy challenge.

But the ex-Sheffield United man and all of his colleagues are fit and ready to take on Pompey on Saturday.

Farke said: "Everyone is available, so good news. We've rarely had this situation in my life for the first game when everyone is fit and ready to go. I'm also a bit surprised, when you work that hard [in pre-season] you usually have a little muscle injury. Credit to our physios and sports scientists and the players. We're a bit lucky there were no contact injuries [against Valencia], there was a dead leg for Jayden but he's ready to go. All the players are ready to go."

The Whites' only known injury is 15-year-old Harry Gray, whose back issue is not as severe as first feared, but the younger brother of £40m summer departure Archie was not expected to taste Championship action so soon in any case.

Leeds have been managing the fitness of Patrick Bamford following knee surgery at the back end of last season but he was able to get some minutes in the latter stages of the Valencia game and will be expected to take his place in the matchday squad on Saturday.

If Farke's pre-season team selections and interviews are an accurate indication then youngster Mateo Joseph will be in line for a start up top against Portsmouth with Joel Piroe the other option for the 9 role.