The Whites' Premier League return was beset with problems for almost all of their summer 2020 signings, Robin Koch missing months through knee surgery, Diego Llorente suffering multiple muscle injuries and Rodrigo enduring a stop-start year through Covid and niggles.

CEO Angus Kinnear said at the start of the current season that their expectation was that they would get more from the 2020 intake, yet they along with the rest of the squad have all encountered issues with fitness. Key players have missed significant chunks of the season and made life difficult for Marcelo Bielsa and his successor Jesse Marsch.

Each time the squad has started to look in good shape, someone - Patrick Bamford mostly - has suffered a fresh set-back. The last game before the international break saw no fewer than four players lost to injury during the first 50 minutes and Bamford was one of them. One of the few players to have gone through the season relatively unscathed, goalkeeper Illan Meslier, also finally succumbed to the pain of a knock and limped off.

Hamstrings have been a serious issue, not just at Leeds but across the division. It feels as if the Whites have had more than their fair share however. Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Tyler Roberts have all had surgery on hamstring tears while Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Adam Forshaw have encountered more minor problems with that muscle.

All in all, a small squad has creaked under the pressure of the an injury list that has kept Rob Price's treatment room busy all season long. In total, senior players and a handful of 23s who act as the supporting cast have missed a combined 150 games.

Here's the club's incredible list of injury woes laid bare, with several surgeries and lengthy layoffs for star men, although it should be noted that a number of players have played through the pain barrier and ignored niggles that were never made public.

1. Illan Meslier The man who hadn't missed a Premier League minute all season went off with hip pain after the challenge from Raul Jimenez at Wolves. Photo Sales

2. Stuart Dallas Besides Meslier the only other player to start every Premier League game this season. He has had injuries, a number of them, but has played on. Photo Sales

3. Junior Firpo Missed four games through an October muscle problem, injured his hamstring in January and suffered a knee tear against Aston Villa. Will be out for weeks yet. Photo Sales

4. Luke Ayling Required a minor operation for a knee injury picked up at Newcastle United in September but missed only nine games. Photo Sales