Perkins initially showed signs of an injury not long after entering the fray on 60 minutes, but following a brief consultation with Jesse Marsch and the physios pitchside, was allowed to carry on. Leeds had used all of their available outfield substitutes, which led to Perkins being given time to run it off, but shortly before the end of the game, he had to be withdrawn.

At full-time, Jesse Marsch offered an equally brief summation of the issue Perkins was suffering from: “Sonny Perkins, maybe a little bit of a calf issue, but hopefully it's not so bad.” The 18-year-old has delighted spectators at Premier League 2 level this season, scoring a glut of goals at the beginning of the campaign for club and country. Formerly of West Ham United, the teenager was afforded a first-team debut for the Whites in last month’s Carabao Cup exit to Wolverhampton Wanderers, in which he was selected in the starting XI.

Opportunities can be few and far between for young players, particularly at sides where managers are more reluctant to rely on the inexperience of youth to haul teams up the table. Consequently, cup fixtures such as the one in which Perkins made his Leeds bow, are often deemed less important and chances for burgeoning prospects can be more forthcoming.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Sonny Perkins of Leeds United is put under pressure by Joe Hodge of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on November 09, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leeds’ talented crop of Under-21s will be hoping Marsch employs a similar tactic next month when they travel to the Cardiff City Stadium in the FA Cup Third Round. United have been drawn against the Welsh side currently sitting above the relegation zone in the Championship, leading many to suspect there will be further opportunities for the likes of Perkins, Darko Gyabi and Mateo Joseph – all of whom made their debuts against Wolves.