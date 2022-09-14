Leeds full-back Rasmus Kristensen will join up with the Danish national team later this month despite missing United's last fixture through injury.

The 25-year-old picked up a knock in the days before Leeds’ defeat at Brentford on September 4 and was initially expected to be ruled out for a week.

Following the Whites’ fixture in the capital, The Telegraph reported Kristensen would now be out for up to three weeks, despite not featuring at the Gtech Stadium.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Rasmus Kristensen of Leeds United arrives ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Kristensen has been named by Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand in his latest squad for fixtures against Croatia and France in the lead up to this year's World Cup.

The eight-cap defender made his international debut 12 months ago and is in line to be selected for his country at this winter’s tournament.

His inclusion during this final international break before the world’s eyes descend on Qatar indicates the knock suffered at the beginning of the month is not severe enough to keep him sidelined for an extended period.Featuring in either of Denmark’s Nations’ League ties will further allay any fears that Kristensen may be out for a longer period than initially prescribed.