Leeds United’s Djed Spence injury blow has been softened somewhat by good news from Thorp Arch with the return to team training of Patrick Bamford.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club confirmed in a statement on Monday that Spence, on loan for the season from Premier League Tottenham Hotspur, would be out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury. Spence damaged his lateral collateral ligament in a challenge during training last week but the club’s medical department do not currently expect him to require surgery.

But just as Daniel Farke has lost an important part of the puzzle for an eight-week period, he has welcomed back another after eight weeks out, in Bamford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward, who was an integral part of the promotion squad under Marcelo Bielsa and enjoyed a fine first season in the top flight before injuries plagued him for successive campaigns, is unlikely to feature against Hull City unless Farke encounters some sort of emergency.

"Good news, Patrick joined us yesterday, first time in team training,” said the Leeds boss.

"Obviously the games this week are too soon after he was out for eight weeks. But good news and a major boost. Once you're back in team training you're theoretically available but we mustn't forget he was out for eight weeks. He could be available but he's definitely not in my [Hull] plans, we have to be a bit careful.”

Junior Firpo, who has not featured since Farke came in due to a knee injury and a subsequent hip problem, is still training individually. And Farke is waiting to see if star man Ethan Ampadu is 100 per cent for Hull after taking a whack at Millwall in the second half on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ampadu got a knock, there are some question marks because there are knocks and bruises in each game,” said Farke

TEAM NEWS - Leeds United and Daniel Farke will be without Tottenham Hotspur loanee Djed Spence for up to eight weeks. The right-back is one of a small number of absentees for the Hull City game on Wednesday night. Pic: Getty

"It doesn't look too bad, he's Welsh so he is tough, or he should be tough because he is Welsh. I guess he will be alright but let's see how it develops.”

Sunday’s 3-0 win at Millwall came too soon for Liam Cooper, who returned to team training last week after a foot injury sustained in the home game against Cardiff City.

Even in a three-game week Farke is not anticipating too many changes for the midweek encounter with the Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have also lots of quality and players who are pushing,” he said.