Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United sent Daniel James for a scan on his groin strain while his team-mates were taking on Hannover 96 in a friendly in Germany, but boss Daniel Farke was not anticipating bad news.

James was one of two senior players sitting out the 4-1 victory, which came thanks to goals from Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph, who bagged two. The Welsh international returned to the team base during the fixture to watch on from the sidelines, alongside Patrick Bamford, as the club's medical team continue to manage the latter’s workload. Bamford had surgery on a knee problem that ended his season prematurely but has been able to train with the first team in Germany and could feature at some point during the second friendly of the trip.

Farke said: "Daniel felt something a little bit yesterday in his adductors after a really lot of training load, so we didn’t want to risk anything. Today it was already much improved but we didn’t want to risk anything especially because we know this area he struggled two or three times last season so especially for that it was a bit more precaution. We scanned him during the game, I don’t know any results, I don’t expect any negative outcome, so I think just a question of days and not weeks until he is fully back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As for Bamford, Farke is happy to take the cautious approach with a player who has suffered more than his fair share of injury issues in recent seasons. The manager said: "Patrick, if we are really honest since the end of April he was not involved in team training, so it means like he was out for much more than eight weeks. But then he has rehabbed and in this week he has been in parts of team training he was involved. We need to be careful until he is really ready and fit for a game. We have to be careful and at his age we want to prepare him in a perfect way. It's not like after being out for 10 or 11 weeks and just two team sessions with 80 or 90 per cent of the load we don’t send him straightaway into the game, so we’ll be careful but he’s in training and also edging closer."