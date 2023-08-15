Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United injuries: Expected return dates with nine out but 'positive news' as pair return

Injury-hit Leeds United will take in their third game of the new Championship season with Friday night’s visit of West Brom, ahead of which the Whites have been boosted by a pair’s return.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 17:10 BST

Boss Daniel Farke had 11 players injured for last Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Shrewsbury Town for which Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas were all sidelined.

Italian international teenager forward Gnonto also failed to make the matchday squad and Farke revealed in Wednesday night’s post-match press conference that the 19-year-old had been “unavailable” but was not injured. Leeds have since revealed that the forward insisted he could not play after being informed that he would not be sold this summer and the Italian also missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City.

Luis Sinisterra was also missing at St Andrew’s and Farke revealed post-match that the Colombian international winger was also “unavailable.” But record signing Georginio Rutter returned from a recent core muscle injury as a second-half substitute at Birmingham. Harrison is now off United’s list completely having joined Everton. Here, we run through the latest state of play on the Whites injuries front and when each player is expected to return.

Expected return date: September. What Farke has said: "Patrick Bamford has got a hamstring injury. He won’t return before the first international break so he will miss definitely the next games."

Expected return date: September. What Farke has said: "Patrick Bamford has got a hamstring injury. He won’t return before the first international break so he will miss definitely the next games." Photo: OLI SCARFF

Expected return date: Possibly this weekend. What Farke has said: "At least some good and positive news with Greenwood (and also with Rutter). They joined in today (last Thursday) for the first time this week and also in parts of team training. Obviously for Sam, he was out for four weeks and has no chance to be involved for the game at the weekend."

Expected return date: Possibly this weekend. What Farke has said: "At least some good and positive news with Greenwood (and also with Rutter). They joined in today (last Thursday) for the first time this week and also in parts of team training. Obviously for Sam, he was out for four weeks and has no chance to be involved for the game at the weekend." Photo: STEVE BARDENS

Expected return date: September. Summary: Leeds revealed last week that Firpo was still recovering from torn lateral ligaments in his knee and is expected to be out for at least four more weeks.

Expected return date: September. Summary: Leeds revealed last week that Firpo was still recovering from torn lateral ligaments in his knee and is expected to be out for at least four more weeks. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

Expected return date: September. What Farke has said: "He's still at least three weeks away from joining us in team training. He's in the final stages of his rehab, and is getting closer and closer. But like I said before, I don't expect him to be in the mix before the international break. He needs a few weeks to be back, and if some business happens behind the scenes, that's not my topic. I'll just comment when any business is done, and everything is done and sorted. No comments from my side."

Expected return date: September. What Farke has said: "He's still at least three weeks away from joining us in team training. He's in the final stages of his rehab, and is getting closer and closer. But like I said before, I don't expect him to be in the mix before the international break. He needs a few weeks to be back, and if some business happens behind the scenes, that's not my topic. I'll just comment when any business is done, and everything is done and sorted. No comments from my side." Photo: George Wood

