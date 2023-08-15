Leeds United injuries: Expected return dates with nine out but 'positive news' as pair return
Boss Daniel Farke had 11 players injured for last Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Shrewsbury Town for which Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas were all sidelined.
Italian international teenager forward Gnonto also failed to make the matchday squad and Farke revealed in Wednesday night’s post-match press conference that the 19-year-old had been “unavailable” but was not injured. Leeds have since revealed that the forward insisted he could not play after being informed that he would not be sold this summer and the Italian also missed Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City.
Luis Sinisterra was also missing at St Andrew’s and Farke revealed post-match that the Colombian international winger was also “unavailable.” But record signing Georginio Rutter returned from a recent core muscle injury as a second-half substitute at Birmingham. Harrison is now off United’s list completely having joined Everton. Here, we run through the latest state of play on the Whites injuries front and when each player is expected to return.