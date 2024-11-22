Leeds United injuries and return dates with 4 now out but 3 back and December comeback eyed for star

With the year’s final international break finally over, Sunday’s clash at Swansea City will represent the first of 11 league games in just 42 days up until the trip to Hull City on Saturday, January 4. Leeds had 13 players representing their countries during November’s internationals – and the Whites have emerged on the other side of it with four men out but three others back. But returns are already in sight for three of the absent quartet and here we run through the club’s injuries and expected returns after fresh updates from Farke at Friday’s pre-Swansea press conference.
1. OUT: Ethan Ampadu (knee)
Expected return date: December/January. What Farke has said: "We spoke about middle of December for Ethan, would be nice if we could do it in the beginning of December so that after a week or couple of weeks he's available already in December for the games. It looks good so far. He's in the final stages of his rehab. He won't train next week with the team, but perhaps pretty soon afterwards he can hopefully join us." Photo: George Wood
2. OUT: Ilia Gruev (knee)
Expected return date: Not stated/new year. What Farke has said: "We expect Ethan back in team training sooner than Ilia Gruev." Photo: Stu Forster
3. OUT: Isaac Schmidt (hernia surgery)
Expected return date: Next week. What Farke has said: "Some bad news with ISaac Schmidt, he needed a little hernia surgery, he will definitely miss out on Sunday. I hope to have him back in training next week. We have experience of surgeries like this, it's more or less two weeks. He will definitely miss the game on Sunday, he had it on the first week of the break." Photo: Naomi Baker
4. OUT: Junior Firpo (suspended)
Return date: Saturday, November 30 (back from suspension for Blackburn v Leeds, two more games to serve). Photo: Stu Forster
5. BACK: Largie Ramazani
Return date: Back available for Sunday's clash at Swansea after recovering from an ankle injury but only an option from the bench. What Farke has said: "Largie joined us for the first time during this week for parts of team training. The next week, three games in six days will come too soon for the starting line-up but he could be a topic for some short appearances. We have to keep in mind he was out but he could be a topic for the squad and potentially for Sunday. We'll decide after the last training session tomorrow." Photo: Ryan Hiscott
6. BACK: Brenden Aaronson
Return date: Back available for Sunday's clash at Swansea having been ill on international duty with the USA.] What Farke has said: "Brenden had a little illness and was not available for one game but everything is okay. He's back. It was beneficial that he didn't play many minutes." Photo: George Wood
