Leeds United injuries and return dates with 4 now out but 3 back and December comeback eyed for star

5 . BACK: Largie Ramazani

Return date: Back available for Sunday's clash at Swansea after recovering from an ankle injury but only an option from the bench. What Farke has said: "Largie joined us for the first time during this week for parts of team training. The next week, three games in six days will come too soon for the starting line-up but he could be a topic for some short appearances. We have to keep in mind he was out but he could be a topic for the squad and potentially for Sunday. We'll decide after the last training session tomorrow." Photo: Ryan Hiscott