Leeds United will face an anxious wait over the extent of Ethan Ampadu's knee injury and even if the player himself is optimistic, Daniel Farke is exercising caution.

The Whites captain injured himself in a heavy first-half challenge that won the ball back for Leeds high up the pitch but left him prone in agony. Though Ampadu was able to come back on after receiving treatment, he soon sank back to the turf and had to be replaced by Ao Tanaka. Leeds went on to win the game 3-0 with a large degree of comfort but now face a tight turnaround for Norwich City away on Tuesday before Friday night's clash at Sunderland.

After the game Farke confirmed that it was a knee issue and it could be costly, given Ampadu's importance to the side. "It's a knee injury," said Farke. "It was definitely too painful for him to go on. He normally tries everything to go on the pitch. He says it's painful but doesn't think it's too bad but I'm careful to be too optimistic. We have to await some more assessment, we definitely need him. He's one of our most important if not the most important player as club captain. He's important for the whole vibe, the spirit and mood, for the balance between defending and attacking."

Leeds were managing the fitness of a number of players ahead of their game against Coventry City. Farke was without Manor Solomon and Daniel James, but Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo managed to start despite missing some training time this week through groin and knee issues respectively. Farke is unclear yet on whether or not they will be ready to face another two games in the space of a few days.

"We will see," he said. "I was happy in the end to give Junior a bit of rest after a tricky week for him. Once you're so dominant it's not too much running for the centre-backs, I think they can handle the workload. It's a bit tricky [with Wober out] and a tricky period. To bring a youngster [James Debayo, 19] in who has never started a game is a bit difficult. Ethan would be the first choice to move back but with his injury it was not possible. We have to adapt and find some good solutions. I would have preferred to give Pascal a bit of a break but with the workload it was not too much and I spoke with him already and he came through really well. No new problems."