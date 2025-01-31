Leeds United in talks with Scottish club over deal for former Daniel Farke debut youngster

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 31st Jan 2025
The YEP understands Leeds United are in talks with Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic regarding the availability of youngster Jeremiah Mullen.

Mullen has been part of Leeds' Under-21 setup for a number of seasons and briefly made an appearance with Daniel Farke's first-team group during the German's first outing as manager in a 2-0 pre-season friendly defeat by Manchester United.

The 20-year-old is a Scotland U21 international and last season spent time on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle before a back injury curtailed his stay in the Highlands.

Mullen's Leeds contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season therefore it is likely any loan deal secured before the transfer deadline will mark his Elland Road farewell.

Leeds sources have indicated the two clubs are in discussions over Mullen's future but a deal is yet to be agreed.

Dunfermline boss Michael Tidser is hopeful of adding two or three new players ahead of February 3 when the window closes.

“We’re still trying. We’re speaking to two or three,” he told The Courier.

The Whites are open to allowing youngsters nearing the end of their Leeds contracts to move on permanently this month with Leyton Orient loanee Sonny Perkins among them. He is expected to seal a permanent switch to the East London club before next Monday's deadline.

