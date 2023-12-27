All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to take on West Brom.

Leeds United lost ground in the automatic promotion race over the course of Boxing Day after losing away from home against Preston North End. Daniel Farke's men failed to capitalise on their 4-0 win over Ipswich Town at Elland Road before Christmas, and the Tractor Boys' draw with Leicester City meant they regained a point.

The Whites have now slipped to fourth place following Southampton's 5-0 home win over Swansea City, and attention now turns to a tough-looking clash with play-off contenders West Brom away from home. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Roca 'talks'

Leeds are said to be in talks to sell midfielder Marc Roca on a permanent deal amid interest from his loan club Real Betis. The Spanish club are said to want to make the loan deal permanent, and Roca may also be keen on remaining in his home country.

Football Insider claim talks are already underway between Leeds and Betis, over a permanent deal, with the Whites potentially welcoming a cash boost to help fund their winter recruits.

Number 10 calls

Transfer insider Dean Jones has issued his verdict on whether Leeds could sign a new number 10 in the winter window. He told GiveMeSport: "I can understand why Leeds fans might want a No. 10. But I think it does feel like a luxury many teams would like in the Championship.