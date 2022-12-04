Leeds United in Spain: Injuries update, Patrick Bamford latest and pointers for line-up v Elche
Leeds United have touched down in Spain for their mid-season training camp upon the World Cup break and the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth is there too.
Leeds are training in the Valencia province of Olivia Nova ahead of a friendly on Thursday evening against La Liga side Elche at the the club’s Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero ground in Alicante. Here, Smyth runs through a Whites injuries update and provides some thoughts on who might feature against Elche. Leeds fans will be housed in the away section and tickets are priced €25. Upon returning to the UK, Leeds will then face further Spanish opposition on English soil on Friday, December 16 when Real Sociedad line-up at Elland Road for a 7.45pm start. Five days later, another home friendly and 7pm kick-off awaits against French outfit AS Monaco on Wednesday, December 21 in a game that is taking place one week before the return to action against City. The City contest falls just ten days after the World Cup final.