The Whites have reached an agreement with Chelsea that would see the winger move to Stamford Bridge for around £60m and, crucially, the Blues can pay up front.

Raphinha‘s agent Deco came to terms with his former club Barcelona on Raphinha’s personal demands months ago but Leeds are yet to be convinced that the LaLiga giants can match the offer on the table from Chelsea and deliver the cash in one go.

The money brought in from the winger’s sale and Kalvin Phillips‘ move to Manchester City is what will trigger the next phase of Victor Orta’s rebuild, with several deals lined up in order to bring in three more senior players.

Orta plans to replace Raphinha with a winger, Phillips with a central defensive midfielder and add a striker to Jesse Marsch’s attacking options.

Barcelona have been slow to officially enter the race for the 25-year-old Brazilian international, focusing most of their energy in the early part of the summer on financial mechanisms that can at least temporarily fix their cashflow problems arising from historical debt, but Laporta clearly believes they have a good chance.

“I don’t think it will offend them [saying this] because we have spoken personally and we are in communication, but there are also other clubs that want Raphinha and have made their offers.

“We know that the player would like to come to Barcelona.”