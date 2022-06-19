The midfielder jetted in, passed his medical, completed paperwork that will be ratified on July 1, posed for photos and met the media before jumping in a car to the airport to fly out again. He’s spending the weekend in Ibiza with his girlfriend before returning to start their new life with his new club in earnest.

The idea of leaving Bayern Munich after two years wasn’t overly difficult for the 25-year-old, who has nothing but good things to say about the German club but simply played too few games to consider sticking around.

The idea of moving to Yorkshire appealed when it was first broached ahead of the January transfer window.

“I heard of some interest in winter,” he said.

“But some weeks ago they started the conversations and really I was honestly really excited at the beginning. And finally, I’m here.

“I stayed at Bayern for two years. I want to win more games, I want to play more games. And now I think it’s a good challenge, a good opportunity for me to be here. And I’m very happy.”

