Leeds United have more friendly to get through before the start of the new Premier League season.

The Whites take on Italian side Cagliari this weekend.

They then lock horns with Wolves at Elland Road on 6th August to kick-start the 2022/23 campaign.

Here is all the news coming out of the club today....

New striker linked

Leeds are being linked with a move for Fenerbahce attacker Mergim Berisha.

The former Germany international scored seven goals in all competitions last term.

According to journalist Ömer Çelikbaşlı on Twitter, Marsch’s side have made an offer and ‘negotiations’ are ongoing (see below):

De Ketelaere latest

The Yorkshire club have reportedly not given up hope of signing Belgian star Charles De Ketelaere.

He is also wanted by Italian giants AC Milan but they have yet to meet his price tag.

The Daily Mail report that Leeds are ‘waiting in the wings’ to land him now and have offered £31million for the attacking midfielder, £4million more than what Milan did. However, the player’s preference is said to be a move to Italy so this saga continues to drag on.

Goalkeeper wanted

Free agent goalkeeper Ben Foster is a potential goalkeeping option for the Whites.

The veteran, who has left Watford this summer, is a free agent and is weighing up his next move in the game.