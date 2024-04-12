Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds will be without Pascal Struijk for the remainder of the season after the defender went under the knife. He and midfielder Darko Gyabi both saw their campaigns curtailed by groin surgery at the end of March. For Struijk it was his second operation of the season, having suffered a double hernia in November, while Gyabi was forced to cut short a half-season loan at Plymouth Argyle.

Jamie Shackleton was also missing from the squad that hosted Sunderland at Elland Road on Tuesday night with a groin problem of his own, while Stuart Dallas announced his retirement on Wednesday afternoon due to the injury he sustained against Manchester City in April 2022.

Daniel Farke had some doubts over the availability of Ethan Ampadu for Tuesday’s game due to a bout of illness, but the defender passed fit and managed to play every minute against the Black Cats. Willy Gnonto and Connor Roberts started on the bench but made late appearances as they attempt to get fully up to speed after recent muscle problems.

“All the players came through the last game all are available,” said Farke. “For Ethan it was important to recover a bit. Good to have a few more days for Willy and Connor to recover, they came through with no problems. We're in a much better position than 10 days ago.”