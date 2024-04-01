Leeds United are back in action on Monday night when they face Hull City at Elland Road , hoping to protect their unbeaten record this season. The Whites have been superb in general this season, but especially at home, and they have been helped by an almost unrivalled home support.

The Elland Road faithful are among the best in the country, but how do they compare to other Championship fanbases? With the help of FootballWP we have put together the latest Championship attendance table after the Good Friday fixtures. Take a look below to see how Leeds rank among their second tier rivals.