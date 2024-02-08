Leeds United are renowned for their fervent support both home and away. Despite relegation from the Premier League, Elland Road remains a sell-out each week, roaring the Whites on. With a 37,000 capacity, Leeds have a stadium that some top-flight clubs could only dream of. But how do their attendances stack up compared to other behemoths of English football?

Or even rivals competing in the same division? Leeds, after all, are not the only staple of the pyramid languishing in the lower leagues. Debates in pubs rage across the country when fans mention who can claim to boast the best supporters in the land. YEP has profiled how Leeds stack up compared to Premier League and Championship clubs.