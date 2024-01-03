Leeds United welcomed in the new year with a strong 3-0 win over Birmingham City at Elland Road. The Whites will continue their push for promotion back to the Premier League over the coming months but competition in the Championship is heating up.

Daniel Farke, his players and the ever-loyal supporters will be hoping for an immediate return to England's top flight following their relegation last year. As they continue their battle, fans continue to pack out the stadium and their average home attendance this season is up there with some of the biggest Premier League clubs.

We've gathered the average home attendance of each club from the Premier League and Championship (via Transfermarkt) and ordered them in one big list. Take a look below at how high up Leeds rank.