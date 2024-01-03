Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds United impressive attendances compared to Chelsea, Everton, Sunderland, Leicester and rivals

A list of every Championship and Premier League club's home attendance numbers so far.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 19:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 19:15 GMT

Leeds United welcomed in the new year with a strong 3-0 win over Birmingham City at Elland Road. The Whites will continue their push for promotion back to the Premier League over the coming months but competition in the Championship is heating up.

Daniel Farke, his players and the ever-loyal supporters will be hoping for an immediate return to England's top flight following their relegation last year. As they continue their battle, fans continue to pack out the stadium and their average home attendance this season is up there with some of the biggest Premier League clubs.

We've gathered the average home attendance of each club from the Premier League and Championship (via Transfermarkt) and ordered them in one big list. Take a look below at how high up Leeds rank.

Average attendance: 10,672

1. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,672

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 10,922

2. Luton Town

Average attendance: 10,922

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 11,000

3. Bournemouth

Average attendance: 11,000

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 15,497

4. Blackburn Rovers

Average attendance: 15,497

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 16,122

5. Swansea City

Average attendance: 16,122

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 16,311

6. Millwall

Average attendance: 16,311

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Elland Road