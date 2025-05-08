Leeds United star sets sights on June fixtures after Whites break and international away trip

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 8th May 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 15:18 BST
BUSY SUMMER: For Leeds United star Ilia Gruev.
BUSY SUMMER: For Leeds United star Ilia Gruev. | Getty Images
Ilia Gruev has set his sights on June fixtures after a Whites break.

Leeds United ace Ilia Gruev has quickly set his sights on a June return to action with his Bulgaria national side after helping the Whites to Premier League promotion.

Gruev has played a big role in helping Leeds back to the country’s top flight in his second season with the club, the 24-year-old playing every single minute of United’s last six games, all of which yielded Whites victories.

Having secured promotion as Championship champions, United’s work for the season is now done, unlike last year when the campaign went on until the end of May until heartbreak in the play-off final.

Busy Gruev, though, has already looked ahead to now representing his country in June in two international friendlies, including one in Crete.

Bulgaria will host Cyprus in a 5pm kick-off at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv on Friday, June 6 before heading off on their travels for an away friendly against Greece on Tuesday, June 10.

Bulgaria will face Greece on the island of Crete in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Team Bulgaria used a picture of Gruev to confirm the dates and times of their June games in their Instagram page which Gruev quickly shared.

