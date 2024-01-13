All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to face Cardiff City.

Leeds United are now putting the final touches on their preparations ahead of facing Cardiff City on Saturday. The Whites continue to chase an automatic promotion spot, and they will feel they can't afford to fall further behind as Southampton close in on Ipswich Town in second.

Daniel Farke's men will face a tough Cardiff side in South Wales, and one that sits just three points off the playoffs after a solid start to the campaign. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Doig latest

Leeds are said to be set to miss out on Scotland youth international Josh Doig. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Scotland youth international, who currently plays for Hellas Verona, is set to make a move to France instead of joining Leeds.

It's claimed a £4.3million deal has been agreed, and Doig is set to join French giants Marseille. The 21-year-old was linked with a move to Elland Road early in this window, but he remain abroad having struck a deal with Marseille.

Barisic linked

Leeds are said to be keen to sign a new left-back this month having been left with injury prone Junior Firpo and the still injured Stuart Dallas at the position. Reports now claim Rangers star Borna Barisic could be a target, with the 31-year-old now in the las six months of his contract.