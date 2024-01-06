All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as they take on Peterborough United in the FA Cup.

Leeds United are back in action today, on Saturday, taking on Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round. The Whites picked up an important three points to bounce back from consecutive defeats last time out, defeating strugglers Birmingham City.

But they must now take care of business in the FA Cup against League One's highest scorers Peterborough. Having suffered from an upset in the Carabao Cup, Leeds will want to avoid slipping up in the FA Cup. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest from Elland Road.

Right-back 'interest'

Leeds are said to be interested in a move for Burnley full-back Connor Roberts. The Whites sent Djed Spence back to Tottenham on Friday, ending his loan spell early, and it is now being claimed the Whites could sign another right-back despite Farke csuggesting otherwise.

According to Darren Witcoop, Burnley star Roberts could be of interest with the Welshman having featured sparingly this season. Roberts has played regularly alongside Leeds centre-back Joe Rodon, while the pair also both came from Swansea City.

Summerville latest

Transfer insider Dean Jones says Leeds star Crysencio Summerville is still focused on the task at hand amid reported interested. “He’s scoring a goal pretty much every other game," Jones told GiveMeSport. “And when you’ve got someone of his age playing in this way, you have to make the most of it.

“Leeds definitely must feel lucky that things worked out this way in terms of him staying and Sinisterra going because at the time I’m sure it was all a bit nervous and, on the decision making front, you’re probably a little bit unsure that it was definitely the right thing.