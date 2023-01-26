Bielsa has been out of work since leaving Elland Road 11 months ago, but appears willing to discuss a return to management at Goodison Park after the Mail Online revealed images purporting to show the Argentine coach arriving in the United Kingdom.

The ex-Leeds coach, revered in West Yorkshire for his 2020 promotion campaign with the Whites, is Everton’s first choice to replace Frank Lampard after the 44-year-old was relieved of his duties earlier this week. It has been reported that majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri hopes to convince Bielsa the role is suitable as Everton battle against a first relegation from the top flight in the Premier League era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees acknowledge the difficulty in persuading Bielsa – and his non-negotiable ‘Iron Circle’ of coaching staff – to join the club mid-season, as the veteran coach has always preferred to take the reins at clubs during pre-season, however with his arrival into Heathrow on Thursday, there is hope talks can be productive.

Marcelo Bielsa is set to hold talks with the Everton hierarchy over their vacant managerial position (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Bielsa reportedly expressed to the Everton hierarchy his doubts regarding the suitability of the Toffees’ current squad and his desired way of playing high-octane, fast-paced and demanding football. The Mail also report that 33-year-old Davide Ancelotti – son of ex-Everton boss Carlo, and currently on the backroom staff at Real Madrid – has been touted as an alternative, if Bielsa cannot be convinced to end his sabbatical from the game.