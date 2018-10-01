Leeds United: I'm in the form of my life, reveals Mateusz Klich

Mateusz Klich said he was in the form of his life but admitted Leeds United were allowing points to go begging after his brilliant strike earned a 1-1 draw in Friday’s derby at Sheffield Wednesday.

Klich claimed his fourth goal of the season by finishing off a sustained passing move with a shot from 20 yards but he voiced disappointment at full-time after Wednesday rode a second-half onslaught to emerge with a point.

Leeds produced 25 efforts on goal at Hillsborough but relied on Klich’s pinpoint strike to cancel out a first-half volley from Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side had been similarly frustrated in a 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City six days earlier - their first loss of the Championship term - and they were knocked off the top of the table on Saturday by West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds travel to Hull City for another Yorkshire derby this Tuesday before hosting sixth-placed Brentford at Elland Road.

Despite their prominent league position, Bielsa’s squad are on a run of one win from five matches and Poland international Klich stressed the need for a victory at Hull.

“It's very important,” he said. “After the game against Birmingham, we wanted to do that. We should have won the game, especially in the second half because we were really good but it wasn't enough. We didn't score a second goal.

“We were scoring a lot of goals before and now we’re scoring one here and against Birmingham. We need to score more. You could see our faces. We weren't happy. We were disappointed because we should have won the game.”

Klich was named man of the match at Hillsborough after another performance which enhanced the reputation of a player whose Elland Road future was in doubt before Bielsa’s appointment as head coach in June.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season - his first with Leeds - on loan at Utrecht in Holland having falling out of favour under former United boss Thomas Christiansen.

Bielsa, however, has tapped into the talent of a 27-year-old who cost £1.5m from FC Twente in 2017 and Klich ranks as United’s joint top scorer alongside forward Kemar Roofe.

Asked if he had ever played better, Klich said: “I’ve never scored so many goals. After ten games of the season - four goals - it's my best start to a season and it's not only me. A lot of players have started very well. As a team we play good.

"My goal was everything. We’ve scored a lot of goals this season after nice play from (the back). I got the chance to shoot so I shot. That's what I wanted.”