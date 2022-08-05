Leeds United home kits ranked - new 2022/23 shirt rated best of the decade

Leeds United will don their brand new home kit as they kick off their third season in the Premier League against Wolves on Saturday.

By Flora Snelson
Friday, 5th August 2022, 10:49 am

This time, United's home kit features white, navy and yellow as adidas drop the button-up collar that characterised last season's release in favour of a crew neck.

While SBOTOP remains the main shirt sponsor, Wish have taken over the sleeve after sponsoring Marcelo Bielsa's bucket for the 2019/2020 season.

For kit designers, updating a white shirt must feel like reinventing the wheel, and manufacturers have made a few special efforts to keep things fresh down the years.

Here's every Leeds home shirt from the last ten years ranked from worst to best...

1. 2016 - 2017

Somewhere amid the branding there's a Leeds United badge. The blue stripe on the shorts livens up what is otherwise a pretty uneventful get-up, but it feels more like a Kappa kit than a Whites home strip.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

2. 2018 - 2019

If you can dissociate this shirt from the giddy excitement of the Bielsa dawn, you'll see this is a very bog-standard kit. The gambling ad is its most striking feature and it's hard to see what thought goes into it beyond, 'white? tick'.

Photo: George Wood

3. 2014-2015

Neither here nor there. It's white, so the traditionalists are pleased, but it doesn't try too hard - which is perhaps the reaction some fans wanted after the two previous seasons brought a huge blue chunk down the middle and bright yellow sidelights respectively.

Photo: Clint Hughes

4. 2021 - 2022

Again, it's difficult to separate this kit from the memories it inspires - heavy defeats and players down on the ground receiving treatment. Not a significant departure from the previous season's offering - thought the button-up collar is a nice feature - and the shade of yellow doesn't quite feel Leeds.

Photo: Stu Forster

