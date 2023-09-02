Leeds United home debut, injury returns and new boys on bench v Sheffield Wednesday

Two of Leeds United’s deadline day week signings are on the bench for Saturday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Sheffield Wednesday which features a Whites home debut and injury return.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made two changes to the team that lined up for last weekend’s 4-3 win at Ipswich Town as Jamie Shackleton and the fit-again Crysencio Summerville both start at the expense of the injured Sam Byram and departed Luis Sinisterra.

Colombian international winger Sinisterra completed a deadline day season-long loan to Bournemouth at midnight last night following the submission of a deal sheet as part of a swap deal which saw Jaidon Anthony join the Whites, also on loan.

Sinisttera started last weekend’s 4-3 win at Ipswich and his place in the Whites front four is taken by Crysencio Summerville who returned from injury to start Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash at Salford City.

STARTING: Crysencio Summerville. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images.

New striker signing Joel Piroe made his Whites debut in last weekend’s win at Ipswich in which he took his place in the XI just one day after signing from Swansea City. Piroe now makes his full home debut while fellow new recruits Djed Spence and Glen Kamara are on the bench.

Spence signed on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday whilst Kamara and Ilia Gruev both joined the club on Thursday but Gruev’s availability depended on a visa appointment and the Bulgarian international is not involved whilst Anthony signed too late to feature.

Attacking pair Mateo Joseph and Ian Poveda both returned to training this week after their recent injuries but neither was declared ready for a start and both are named on Farke’s bench.

Recently injured pair Byram (adductor) and Dan James (groin) both remain out along with Junior Firpo (knee), Patrick Bamford (hamstring), Liam Cooper (foot) and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture).

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Shackleton; Ampadu, Gray; Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Hjelde, Spence, Gyabi, Kamara, Poveda, Joseph, Gelhardt.

Sheffield Wednesday: Vasquez, Paterson, Bernard, B.Diaby, Famewo, Delgado, Byers, Bannan, Windass, Gregory, Smith. Subs: Dawson, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Iorfa, Palmer, Bakinson, Vaulks, Musaba, Fletcher.