His Leeds United will host defending Premier League champions and current league leaders Manchester City at home on Saturday in the first of three consecutive games against top-four teams.

The relegation-battling Whites host Manchester City, travel to Arsenal and welcome Chelsea to Elland Road in the next fortnight as the season reaches its crescendo.

Marsch, who has guided Leeds to a five-game unbeaten streak, is yet to face any of the current top seven since replacing Marcelo Bielsa, but he has encountered Manchester City this season.

As RB Leipzig boss, he suffered a 6-3 defeat at the Etihad in the opening game of the Champions League group stage, and he’s all too aware of the size of the task facing 16th-placed Leeds in Saturday’s 5.30pm kick-off.

“Now the best team in the world, for me, comes to Elland Road,” he said this week.

“I know this season already, one of my teams has played against Man City and I know what a challenge that game is, I know how difficult it is to limit their best players from making good plays and their movement and ideas of what to do with the ball.”

He added: “We will have to be incredibly effective and clear of how we want to play against the ball, we will have to find ways to control the game with the ball a little bit more and then in transition moments be more dangerous and more effective, and still on set-pieces find a way to be more aggressive”.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Calvert-Lewin prefers Gunners Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin favours a move to Arsenal over Newcastle United this summer. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

2. Wolves in for Pedrinho Wolves are in ‘advanced talks’ for the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Pedrinho. (Goal Brazil) Photo Sales

3. Sanson can leave Villa Aston Villa are happy to allow Morgan Sanson to leave this summer, with his former club Marseille keen on his services. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. PSV eye Weghorst Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is on PSV Eindhoven’s shortlist of targets ahead of the summer but is not a priority at the moment. (Eindhovens Dagblad) Photo Sales