The Whites have until Monday, February 27 to respond to the charge after the FA deemed neither side’s players conducted themselves in ‘an orderly fashion’.

It is alleged Leeds and Everton ‘failed to ensure that their players did not behave in a way which is improper and/or provocative’.

The incident in question occurred towards the end of the first half around the 42-minute mark following an altercation which started with Dwight McNeil and Tyler Adams. The coming together soon involved several players on both sides and resulted in four bookings after trading pushes and shoves.