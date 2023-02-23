‘Improper and provocative’ - Leeds United hit with FA charge after Goodison Park incident
Leeds and Everton have been charged by the FA for a ‘confrontation’ involving both sets of players during last weekend’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park
The Whites have until Monday, February 27 to respond to the charge after the FA deemed neither side’s players conducted themselves in ‘an orderly fashion’.
It is alleged Leeds and Everton ‘failed to ensure that their players did not behave in a way which is improper and/or provocative’.
The incident in question occurred towards the end of the first half around the 42-minute mark following an altercation which started with Dwight McNeil and Tyler Adams. The coming together soon involved several players on both sides and resulted in four bookings after trading pushes and shoves.
Instigators McNeil and Adams were cautioned, along with Leeds’ Weston McKennie and Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure. The incident has been dubbed a ‘mass confrontation’ by the Football Association.