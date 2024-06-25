Leeds United hit by behind-closed-doors order as 'do not travel' plea is issued

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have issued a ‘do not travel’ plea to fans after failing to overturn an order to play their Germany pre-season tour games behind closed doors.

The Whites are set to hold a summer training camp and at least two fixtures next month in manager Daniel Farke’s home country. Farke will welcome many of his players back to Thorp Arch next week for the first day of training, after a short visit to Leeds Beckett University’s Carnegie School of Sport for health screening checks. Leeds had already announced pre-season friendly games against Harrogate Town, away from home, and LaLiga side Valencia at Elland Road, but have only now been able to update fans on the status of their Germany tour.

A club statement revealed that they will be unable to play in front of supporters while in Germany and their attempts to overturn the decision had been fruitless. The YEP understands that the strain placed on various authorities by Germany’s hosting of EURO 2024 has been a factor. Leeds hope to be able to screen the games via their LUTV platform. The statement said: “Leeds United can confirm the club will travel to Germany for a pre-season training camp ahead of the 2024/25 season. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond control of the club, we have recently been informed that any friendly matches played in Germany have been ordered to take place behind closed doors.

“We understand that supporters will be frustrated at this news, as we are equally as a club. We have explored all possible avenues, however, it has not been possible to overturn this decision. As always, we would like to thank you for your commitment and dedication, but in light of the above, we kindly ask supporters expecting to see Leeds United in pre-season training or matches, not to travel to Germany.