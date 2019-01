The match action photos have been hidden in the YEP archive and never been published online before. The gallery, a mix of black and white photos, is in chronological order and is part one of three:

1. Leeds United 0 Halifax Town 2, August 1991 We kick off with pre-season action from the West Riding Senior Cup group match at Elland Road. Mike Whitlow drives the ball towards keeper Jonathan Gould.

2. Huddersfield Town 1 Leeds United 0, August 1991 More West Riding Senior Cup group stage action. Mike Whitlow skips over a challenge.

3. Leeds United 2 Botafogo 1, August 1991 Gary Speed heads through a crowded goalmouth to beat goalkeeper Ricardo da Cruz and put the Whites ahead.

4. Leeds United 3 Aldershot 1, August 1991 Gary McAllister cracks home a superb 30-yarder in this pre-season friendly at Elland Road, watched by 3,931 fans.

