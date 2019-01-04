Leeds United history: More unseen photos from the 1990/91 season

The photos have been hidden in the YEP archive and never been published online before. This gallery features the FA Cup clashes with Arsenal, epic encounters with Manchester United, a 5-0 league demolition of Sunderland, ZDS Cup action and the Elland Road classic against Liverpool:

1. Leeds United 2 Derby County 1, January 1991 Were you among the 6,334 fans who watched this Zenith Data System third round clash at Elland Road? Goals from Carl Shutt and Lee Chapman proved the difference.

2. Arsenal 0 Leeds United 0, January 1991 It's conference time during the FA Cup fourth round clash at Highbury as United prepare for a free-kick just outside the penalty area.

3. Arsenal 0 Leeds United 0, January 1991 More FA Cup fourth round action from Highbury. Gary McAllister rattles in a shot in the 88th minute of the tie which David Seaman saved.

4. Leeds United 1 Arsenal 1 aet, January 1991 FA Cup 4th round replay action from Elland Road. United's players claim Chris Whyte's goal should stand. Ref Alan Seville thinks otherwise while David Seaman just wants to get on with the game.

