Leeds United history: More unseen photos from the 1990/91 season
Check out the second part of our unseen photos from Leeds United's 1990/91 season back in Division One.
The photos have been hidden in the YEP archive and never been published online before. This gallery features the FA Cup clashes with Arsenal, epic encounters with Manchester United, a 5-0 league demolition of Sunderland, ZDS Cup action and the Elland Road classic against Liverpool:
1. Leeds United 2 Derby County 1, January 1991
Were you among the 6,334 fans who watched this Zenith Data Systems third round clash at Elland Road? Goals from Carl Shutt and Lee Chapman proved the difference.