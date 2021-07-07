Phillips played the full duration of Wednesday night's semi-final at Wembley which the Danes took to extra time after initially leading through Mikkel Damsgaard's free-kick on the half hour.

The Three Lions equalised nine minutes later as a Bukayo Saka cross forced a Simon Kjaer own goal and captain Kane then finally booked England s place in Sunday's final against Italy when netting the rebound from a missed penalty in extra time.

Kane's 104th-minute winner has sealed England's first place in a major international tournament since 1966 and Phillips has become the first ever Leeds player to make a Euros final.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FOCUSED: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips during Wednesday night's semi-final victory against Denmark at Wembley. Photo by ANDY RAIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Phillips was left naturally thrilled - but already with full focus on getting ready to take on the Italians.

"WE’RE IN THE FINAL" said a delighted Phillips on social media.

"Team were immense today what a night and what support from our amazing fans!

"See you Sunday."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.